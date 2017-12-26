Embracing the Cold Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP -- Jace Jenkins and his Uncle Terry Burns have a playground all to themselves.

The Lewisburg Area Recreation Park is normally crowded, but with it being about 20 degrees, people must have stayed home.

"We're lucky enough to have a nice sunny day. The sun is keeping us a little bit warm, but for the most part the cold doesn't stop us," Burns said.

While many people stayed inside, some spent the day at the skate park near Lewisburg. According to Newswatch 16 meteorologists, this is the start of the longest stretch of below freezing temperatures our area has had since February 2015.

"It's going to be very cold, that's why I have my turtle. I love these things," Emma Renninger said.

Emma Renninger of Winfield is ready for the cold. She made a bet with a friend that involves being outside.

"That I would run 30 miles by the end of the year, starting today," Renninger said.

But not everyone outside wanted to be there. Todd Gabbert of Lewisburg changed a tire on Fairground Road.

"I'd rather be sitting in my warm house but instead I'm out here changing a tire," Gabbert said.

According to Newswatch 16 meteorologists, it's not supposed to warm up any time soon.