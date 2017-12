Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A convenience store was robbed just after 5:30 on Tuesday evening in Lackawanna County.

Police say Ansh Tobacco and Convenience was robbed by a man who walked in, showed a handgun, demanded cash and then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a short black male wearing a white hoodie, black pants, a black ski mask and gloves according to police.

No one was hurt in that robbery in Scranton.