Chiropractor’s Office Accepting Food Donations

DRUMS -- Whole Life Center for Health wants to make an impact after the holiday season by collecting food donations.

The center's patients, including Meghan Toth, are thrilled to hear about the drive.

"I think it's a wonderful thing," Toth said. "This whole practice is community friendly. It's just a bunch of very giving doctors."

Whole Life Center for Health in Drums is a chiropractor service that also offers massage, nutrition counseling and hypnotherapy.

There is a box in their waiting room for food donations that will go to the Valley Food Pantry, which helps about 60 families in Luzerne county each year. The center is not only accepting food donations for the pantry but also donating money from their new patient visits.

"We also have a donation going on where $30 from every patient visit goes to the pantry also," chiropractor Bethann Sledziewski said. "So, we're collecting food for them and we're also donating some of the profits our patients."

The center does a lot of community projects, but this is the first time they've partnered with the Valley Food Pantry.

"We chose the Valley Food Pantry this time because it's around the holidays and we figured now is a perfect time for everybody to have some extra food," Sledziewski said.

The donation drive runs until December 30th. You can bring your food donations to the Whole Life Center for Health, or, for new customers, set up and appointment so a portion of your new patient fee is donated.