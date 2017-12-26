Julia Antoniacci scored a career-high 29 points and the Riverside girls basketball team beat Mountain View 64-39 in the semifinals of the Taylor Lions Holiday Basketball Tournament at Riverside High School. The Lady Vikes advance to face Nanticoke in the title game on Thursday.
Antoniacci Leads Riverside Girls to Win in Talyor Lions Tournament
