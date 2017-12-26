Antoniacci Leads Riverside Girls to Win in Talyor Lions Tournament

Julia Antoniacci scored a career-high 29 points and the Riverside girls basketball team beat Mountain View 64-39 in the semifinals of the Taylor Lions Holiday Basketball Tournament at Riverside High School. The Lady Vikes advance to face Nanticoke in the title game on Thursday.

