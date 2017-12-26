A Christmas Tradition at Marywood University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- People of all ages came out Tuesday afternoon to see the first of six performances of The Nutcracker at Marywood University.

These performances are an annual gift the Ballet Theatre of Scranton gives to the community.

"It's a great thing that they do for the community, something that nobody has to spend money on. There's no big sales, there's no concessions, you just come enjoy a great show with the kids," said James Hart of Dunmore.

For Linda DuBorgel of Taylor, The Nutcracker is a family tradition.

"I couldn't imagine a Christmas without the ballet theatre's Nutcracker. I just couldn't imagine," she told Newswatch 16.

She performed as the Sugar Plum Fairy when she was a girl and is happy to see her nieces are now involved in the production.

"I know how much it meant to me while I was dancing in it so now I'm thrilled that my family and my nieces are also taking up the tradition," said Linda Duborgel.

For some folks, this is their first time seeing The Nutcracker but they told Newswatch 16 this will not be their last.

Jennifer Valic's daughter is performing in The Nutcracker for the first time this year.

"It's going to be a new tradition now though because I have two other girls and I'm sure all three of them will be doing the same," she told Newswatch 16.

Free performances of The Nutcracker continue on Wednesday and Thursday with shows at 2:00pm and 7:30pm.