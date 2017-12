This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: A New Years Eve Look Back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll take a look at some of our favorite fishing stories of 2017. We'll hook into a musky on the Susquehanna River, pull trout after trout out of Lake Winola and fish off of an air boat in Bradford county for the very first time. Don't miss Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, Sunday night at 6:30 on WNEP.