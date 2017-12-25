Spreading Christmas Joy in Memory of a Man Killed in a Car Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG -- Folks were spreading Christmas joy in memory of a man killed in a crash in Monroe County.

Family and friends of Lenny Wolf held a toy drive on Sunday at Dawn's Title and Tag in East Stroudsburg.

The group raised money in Lenny's memory and then used it to buy hundreds of gifts for less fortunate children.

Friends say Lenny, who died in a crash last week near Marshalls Creek, would dress up as Santa every year and surprise underprivileged kids with presents.

Friends say to know Lenny was to love him.

"We just wish he was still here because there isn't any Santa like Lenny. He just gave and gave and gave and never did he take. He only gave and we are going to miss him," said Frank Somma, East Stroudsburg.

"I called everyone, I said we got a bunch of funds. I said people are donating so let's go. My brother, girlfriend, everyone, we all went out and just started buying toys for everyone. We went crazy. All night and the next morning," said Scott Somma, East Stroudsburg.

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page in Lenny's memory. Organizers say all donations will be used to buy gifts for children in need.