× Man Dead After Fiery Crash in Clinton County

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — A man is dead after a crash Monday afternoon in near Mill Hall.

According to police, Nathan Crist, 31, of Montgomery, was driving on 220 North in Bald Eagle Township at when he lost control of his car.

Police say the car crossed between lanes a few times before hitting a guardrail, rolling over and catching on fire.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon in Clinton County.