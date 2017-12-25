Flames on Christmas Eve at a Home in Luzerne County

Posted 4:37 pm, December 25, 2017, by , Updated at 04:31PM, December 25, 2017

FREELAND — A fire broke out in a double block home in Luzerne County on Christmas Eve.

The fire, which sparked around 3 p.m., started in the kitchen of the home on 1001 Schwabe Street in Freeland.

Families on both sides of the double block were evacuated, displacing 10 people.

Officials say most of the damage was contained to one side of the double block home.

The Red Cross was called to help those families after the fire in Freeland.

