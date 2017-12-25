× Christmas Community Dinner held in Hazleton

HAZLETON — Some of Santa’s elves were busy at work in Hazleton Christmas morning preparing meals.

“Just give,” Lillian Osifat of Tresckow said. “That’s what Christmas is all about. Giving and help one another and be nice to people.”

The United Way of Greater Hazleton hosted its annual community Christmas meal at Holy Rosary Church on South Poplar Street. They’ve been doing it for about 30 years.

It takes about two weeks to put the meal together and on Christmas day about 80 volunteers show up to hand them out.

“It is the season to be thankful for many things,” United Way of Greater Hazleton Resource Development Director Rich Saullo said. “I believe, as you see, by the volunteers that are here working on this day, giving up their day with their family, it is in the true spirit of Christmas.”

The United Way serves about 400 meals at the church and also delivers another 500 meals to members of the community. Frank Diccicco has been helping deliver them for about a decade and said greeting the people is the best part.

“They’re amazed,” Diccicco said. “I mean, there is a great feeling from them and from us in doing that service. Yeah. It’s really special.”

The United Way of Greater Hazleton offers those who come to the meal a winter coat and a bag of groceries if they need them.