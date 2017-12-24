Good Morning PA – Miss Jodi’s Preschool Class

Posted 6:40 am, December 24, 2017, by

The Preschoolers at William Prescott Elementary School in Scranton would like to wish everyone Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

