We'll travel to Schuylkill County to introduce you to Ed Terefencko, owner of E.T. Custom Turkey Calls.
E.T. Custom Turkey Calls
-
‘Drumstick’ Pardoned in Annual White House Thanksgiving Tradition
-
Red Neck Outdoor Products Turkey Call Giveaway
-
Business Booms For Vegan Café This Thanksgiving
-
Christmas Custom Still Shining
-
Serving Thanksgiving Meals in Archbald
-
-
Explosion at Turkey Farm in Schuylkill County
-
Thief with Knife Hits Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre
-
Turkey Hill Robbed in Wilkes-Barre
-
Video shows ‘horrific’ conditions at farm that sold turkeys nationwide
-
Phone Scams Worry Hazleton Residents
-
-
Thanksgiving Day Fast Facts
-
Koch’s Turkey Farm Prepares For Thanksgiving
-
Close Call for First Responder in Williamsport