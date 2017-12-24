A Christmas Eve Armed Robbery

DUPONT -- On Christmas Eve a man robbed the Ahman Mini Mart on 515 Main Street in Dupont.
The man came into the mini mart with a knife and demanded money.
He got away on foot.
The man is described as a 5'8'', white, and he was wearing a black hoodie and dark green sweat pants.
Anyone that has more information on identifying this man is asked to call, 9-1-1.
41.314711 -75.797820
2 comments
Think Positive
But if they didn’t say “white”, then we’d still know what race is was.
i quit..
YOU SAID “WHITE”. THAT IS RACIST!!!!!!!!