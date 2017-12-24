A Christmas Eve Armed Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPONT -- On Christmas Eve a man robbed the Ahman Mini Mart on 515 Main Street in Dupont.

The man came into the mini mart with a knife and demanded money.

He got away on foot.

The man is described as a 5'8'', white, and he was wearing a black hoodie and dark green sweat pants.

Anyone that has more information on identifying this man is asked to call, 9-1-1.