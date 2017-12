Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Bob Bolus will be hosting his 24th annual Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day.

Dinner will be served Monday at the St. Patrick's Church on Jackson Street in Scranton.

It starts at 12 p.m. and will run until 6 p.m., including take outs.

3,000 dinners will be served, and 85- twenty pound turkeys are being cooked for this event.

All are welcome.