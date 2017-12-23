The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins dropped a game to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 on Saturday. The loss drops the Penguins behind the Phantoms in the AHL Atlantic Division standings. The two teams play again Wednesday evening at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Fall to Phantoms 3-2
-
Michael Leighton The Newest Goalie In Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Adds Depth To The Penguins
-
Michael Leighton Joins Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
-
WBS Penguins Fall to Bears in Shoot Out
-
WBS Penguins Fall 5-2 to Checkers in Season Opener
-
WBS Penguins Top Crunch, 6-1
-
-
WBS Penguins Winger Christian Thomas Spending Time In Switzerland During The Holidays In The Spengler Cup
-
WBS Penguins camp
-
Healthwatch 16: Penguins Player Battles POTS
-
Stanley Cup Comes to Wilkes-Barre
-
14th Annual Free Skate Held to Benefit Toys For Tots
-
-
WBS Penguins local players
-
Airport Officials Announce Flights to Pittsburgh
-
Scranton Prep Boys Roll Meyers 67-47 in Season Opener