Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Fall to Phantoms 3-2

Posted 10:43 pm, December 23, 2017, by

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins dropped a game to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 on Saturday. The loss drops the Penguins behind the Phantoms in the AHL Atlantic Division standings. The two teams play again Wednesday evening at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

