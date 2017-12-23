The Vatican Gets a New Sound From Lehigh County

Posted 6:41 pm, December 23, 2017, by , Updated at 07:39AM, December 24, 2017

MACUNGIE -- If you’re one of the people from around the world who will watch as the Pope leads Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican, keep an ear out.

A pipe organ from Lehigh County will be front and center during the celebration at Saint Peters Basilica.

The instrument made its way from outside of Allentown all the way to Italy.

After the Vatican called Allen Organ Company looking for the right sound, a team headed overseas to put the organ together.

On Christmas Eve, the organ will play to an audience of about 12 thousand people attending the mass and millions from around the world.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments