The Vatican Gets a New Sound From Lehigh County

MACUNGIE -- If you’re one of the people from around the world who will watch as the Pope leads Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican, keep an ear out.

A pipe organ from Lehigh County will be front and center during the celebration at Saint Peters Basilica.

The instrument made its way from outside of Allentown all the way to Italy.

After the Vatican called Allen Organ Company looking for the right sound, a team headed overseas to put the organ together.

On Christmas Eve, the organ will play to an audience of about 12 thousand people attending the mass and millions from around the world.