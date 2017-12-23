Reported Water Rescue at Lake Scranton

Posted 6:23 pm, December 23, 2017, by , Updated at 05:41PM, December 23, 2017

SCRANTON -- Ambulances, fire trucks and a hazmat team, responded to Lake Scranton Saturday afternoon for a report of a man in the water.

Newswatch 16 was at the entrance of the lake as an empty stretcher was being loaded into an ambulance.

Several emergency crews were on the scene, battling the heavy rains, but officials would not say whether anyone was pulled from the water in Scranton.

2 comments