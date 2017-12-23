NORAD Santa Tracker

Posted 6:00 pm, December 23, 2017, by , Updated at 07:10AM, December 24, 2017

The program of tracking Santa began on December 24, 1955, when a Sears department store placed an ad in a local paper with a phone number for children to call Santa.  The phone number was misprinted and the Colorado Springs’ Continental Air Defense (CONAD) Command Center began to receive the calls.  The staff on duty played along and gave children updates on “Santa’s location” throughout the evening.

The tradition continued when the North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) Command replaced CONAD in 1958.

Today, updates on Santa’s progress can also be found at noradsanta.org, as well as updates via social media at facebook.com/noradsanta and twitter.com/NoradSanta.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment