Man Stabbed in the Neck in Wilkes Barre

WILKES BARRE -- A woman allegedly slashed her boyfriends throat with a kitchen knife Friday night in Luzerne County.
Police say Michele Nice, 45, of Wilkes-Barre ended up stabbing the victim’s neck and hands during a domestic dispute.
She is charged with aggravated assault and other related charges.
41.267710 -75.831628
