Man Stabbed in the Neck in Wilkes Barre

Posted 6:27 pm, December 23, 2017, by , Updated at 04:58PM, December 23, 2017

WILKES BARRE -- A woman allegedly slashed her boyfriends throat with a kitchen knife Friday night in Luzerne County.

Police say Michele Nice, 45, of Wilkes-Barre ended up stabbing the victim’s neck and hands during a domestic dispute.

She is charged with aggravated assault and other related charges.

