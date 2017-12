Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Police have identified a suspect in Friday night’s bank robbery in Scranton.

Scott Kobesky is wanted for robbing Fidelity Bank on Green Ridge Street.

According to Police, Kobesky handed a teller a note and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen crossing Green Ridge Street.

If you have any information on Kobesky’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.