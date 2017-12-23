Last Minute Holiday Shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Dreary weather didn't stop the last minute shoppers on Saturday in Lackawanna County.

The Market Place at Steamtown was the perfect place for shoppers scoping out last minute deals to take cover from the rain.

Shoppers say it was worth it to get last minute deals.

“We came over and I struck the bonanza buying the small, last minute gifts that I was looking for. It was fantastic,” stated Terry Cummings of Dunmore.

Like many retailers, The Market Place at Steamtown is offering extra hours for last minute shoppers.

The main anchor store, Boscov's will remain open until midnight on Saturday and reopen Sunday at 7 a.m.