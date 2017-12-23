Fire Displaces 13 People Days Before Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP -- Flames broke out Saturday morning at an apartment building in Lackawanna County.

The building along Cortez Road in Jefferson Township has eight units.

Each were evacuated and everyone, including their pets, got out safely.

“When we showed up there was flames coming from the backside of the building. There we had flames coming through the roof when the first engine arrived on scene,” stated Jefferson Township Fire Chief Don Wallace.

The American Red Cross is providing food, clothing and a place to stay for the 13 people displaced by the fire in Lackawanna County.