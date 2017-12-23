Fire Displaces 13 People Days Before Christmas

Posted 6:26 pm, December 23, 2017, by , Updated at 05:31PM, December 23, 2017

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP -- Flames broke out Saturday morning at an apartment building in Lackawanna County.

The building along Cortez Road in Jefferson Township has eight units.

Each were evacuated and everyone, including their pets, got out safely.

“When we showed up there was flames coming from the backside of the building. There we had flames coming through the roof when the first engine arrived on scene,” stated Jefferson Township Fire Chief Don Wallace.

The American Red Cross is providing food, clothing and a place to stay for the 13 people displaced by the fire in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s