Veterans Treated to a Holiday Meal in Scranton

Posted 9:12 pm, December 22, 2017, by , Updated at 09:13PM, December 22, 2017

SCRANTON -- Residents of St. Francis of Assisi Commons, a transitional housing facility for homeless veterans, enjoyed a little holiday cheer Friday night.

The veterans were treated to a Christmas party courtesy of Morgan Fetsock, 18, of Scranton.

Fetsock organized the event in honor of her late grandfather.

"He was a veteran, that kind of pushed me also to come over here because meant so much to me so, all veterans really do, because of him," said Fetsock.

Veterans enjoyed food, games and gifts in Scranton to celebrate the holiday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s