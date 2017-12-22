Veterans Treated to a Holiday Meal in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Residents of St. Francis of Assisi Commons, a transitional housing facility for homeless veterans, enjoyed a little holiday cheer Friday night.

The veterans were treated to a Christmas party courtesy of Morgan Fetsock, 18, of Scranton.

Fetsock organized the event in honor of her late grandfather.

"He was a veteran, that kind of pushed me also to come over here because meant so much to me so, all veterans really do, because of him," said Fetsock.

Veterans enjoyed food, games and gifts in Scranton to celebrate the holiday.