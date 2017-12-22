Tamaqua Educator Facing Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA -- Sexual misconduct allegations have been brought against the president of Tamaqua's school board who also served on the Pennsylvania Board of Education.

A recent article from the Philadelphia Inquirer brings to light sexual misconduct allegations against Tamaqua School Board President Larry Wittig who also just resigned from his position as chairman on the state Board of Education.

The news has shocked many people in Tamaqua including Brieana Marcin who has two children who go to Tamaqua schools.

"It said it happened about 30-ish years ago. I don't know, I think it's wrong but wasn't back then the laws different? So, I don't know. I'm still against it. I don't think it should happen," Marcin said.

According to the article, Wittig had relationships with several underage teenagers more than 30 years ago when he was in his 20s and 30s.

He has been a member of the Tamaqua School Board since the 1990s and started serving on the state Board of Education in 2001.

Raeanne Trevorah can't believe he's been able to work around children for so long.

"I feel that if somebody is accused of that and it is proven that person shouldn't be in contact with any children in the district at all."

And even though news of so many other high-profile people across the country facing similar allegations has come out recently, Tamaqua citizens are stunned this has happened in their community.

"For a town this size and that type of person and the career he's in and the position he's in, yes. I am," Trevorah said.

Newswatch 16 tried to contact both the Tamaqua School District and Wittig to try to see if he plans to resign from that position, too. We have not heard back.