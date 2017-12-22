Tamaqua Educator Facing Sexual Misconduct Allegations

TAMAQUA -- Sexual misconduct allegations have been brought against the president of Tamaqua's school board who also served on the Pennsylvania Board of Education.
A recent article from the Philadelphia Inquirer brings to light sexual misconduct allegations against Tamaqua School Board President Larry Wittig who also just resigned from his position as chairman on the state Board of Education.
The news has shocked many people in Tamaqua including Brieana Marcin who has two children who go to Tamaqua schools.
"It said it happened about 30-ish years ago. I don't know, I think it's wrong but wasn't back then the laws different? So, I don't know. I'm still against it. I don't think it should happen," Marcin said.
According to the article, Wittig had relationships with several underage teenagers more than 30 years ago when he was in his 20s and 30s.
He has been a member of the Tamaqua School Board since the 1990s and started serving on the state Board of Education in 2001.
Raeanne Trevorah can't believe he's been able to work around children for so long.
"I feel that if somebody is accused of that and it is proven that person shouldn't be in contact with any children in the district at all."
And even though news of so many other high-profile people across the country facing similar allegations has come out recently, Tamaqua citizens are stunned this has happened in their community.
"For a town this size and that type of person and the career he's in and the position he's in, yes. I am," Trevorah said.
Newswatch 16 tried to contact both the Tamaqua School District and Wittig to try to see if he plans to resign from that position, too. We have not heard back.
22 comments
Huggy
Hahaha No big surprise about the skook having a sexually confused school board member, this one just got caught. Hell, north schuylkill had some dumb boy horny baseball coach on their board. Any decent people from this area move out fast as they can. You only have losers, scammers, creeps, and pedos that stay. Pathetic and disgusting people there. So gross.
Lancaster Proud
I heard about that. Something to do with a broomstick, right?
lookback
Amazing to see all the child molester defenders commenting against the victims and in favor of the molester, must reflect their own internal desires.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
30 years ago.
He’s not a child molestor.
He’s simply accused.
lookback
You need to be kept away from children.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Why? Because I have an opposite viewpoint of someone who already made this man guilty in their mind?
You need to be kept off the highways and out of voting booths.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
So……, all this happened in 1987?
A lot of pretty little liars crying wolf lately.
Waynes
Tamaqua is laughable as is the rest of most of nepa.
warningfakenews
“I feel that if somebody is accused of that and it is proven that person shouldn’t be in contact with any children in the district at all.”
Yeah, it’s that “proven” part that really makes things difficult. Other than that, a ham sandwich can be indicted.
Bok Choy Bandit
Guess you don’t need proof, just have to say it happened and that’s it. Hey I grabbed a girl’s butt back in high school 25 years ago, I guess I should be worried. But you know what, she liked it!
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Uh huh.
Modern day witch hunt.
Further throwing mud on the face of males, especially those in positions of authority.
Sometimes you just have to grab them right in the….
Lloyd Schmucatelli
The burden of proof is in the accusers.
Good fn’ luck!!
The accused once acquitted need to counter sue for slander.
ElMa
Since the whole Weinstein thing and the sudden discovery of just how atrocious Hollywood is, the door has swung wide open with true AND false accusations. Our own lawmakers are settling lawsuits using taxpayer money, and this is going to continue for years and years. Any man or woman who ever said or did anything inappropriate will be accused of the most deviant behaviors. Thirty years ago? And, who is the accuser?
Gosh………it makes a person just want to isolate themselves and never interact with people just in case anything that they say or do will be misinterpreted or deliberately blown out of proportion. 😦
Ken
Elma, I wish my wife was half as smart as you. Merry Christmas hun.
Jenson
I’m glad I live in Jersey now. The Patterson ghettos are much better than any town in nepa.
Jenson
Something needs to be done about these women and their 30ish plus years claims
Face palming
What’s with the Skook? It’s seems to always be about pedophiles, overgrown mountain laurel and highschool sports. What the f#ck is wrong with you people? MY GOD!
Jenson
Shut up stupid
Jenson
What’s wrong with you animals in Pennsylvania the most disgusting news comes out of pa
Fun facts
I’m sure half the people saying their “stunned ” did something comparable.
joe just joe
Half the people commenting worshipped rock bands 30 years ago that were full of child molestors. Back then child molestation didn’t matter…not backstage (or in one case, under the stage) at a rock concert anyway.
Lancaster Proud
“Their” LOL