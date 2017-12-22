Talkback 16: ‘Pill Mill’ Doctor Arrested

Talkback callers discuss the new flight to Pittsburgh, a medical marijuana facility and holiday wishes. But it's not all holiday happiness, some callers are saddened by the arrest of a doctor accused of running a "pill mill."
1 Comment
Earl Simmons
This is great, all the junkies are sad now, listen to the sad coal crackers. Yea, alot may have been helped, but the easy way, with meds. As for the “Manry-jewanna” guy… he must be one of them there pill mill customers.That there flight ti Pitt is outrageous, I will drive out. MERRY XMAS FOLKS!