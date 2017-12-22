In this Talkback 16, callers comment on a variety of topics including the tax cut bill passed by Congress, the pros and cons of medical marijuana, and the exact location of one of the biggest employers in our area.
Talkback 16: Medical Marijuana, Geisinger Near Danville, Tax Bill
-
Talkback 16: ‘Pill Mill’ Doctor Arrested
-
Talkback 16: Punishing the Parents of Bullies, Tax Hike
-
Talkback 16: Nativity Scene
-
Talkback 16: Deer Season, Free Meals, Football
-
Talkback 16: Raising Taxes, Deer Season, Gold Nice Bell
-
-
Talkback 16: Weather, Helping Those in Need
-
Talkback 16: Sports News, Catholic News, Snow Throwers
-
Talkback 16: Parking Tickets, Gold Nice Days
-
Talkback 16: Catholic News, Penn State Bowl Game
-
Talkback 16: Hitting Deer, High Blood Pressure
-
-
Talkback 16: Possible Layoffs at Scranton Schools, Snow Thrower Winners
-
Talkback 16: Trooper Shot, Employee Theft, Robbery Spree
-
Talkback 16: Mass Shooting in Texas, Army Deserter