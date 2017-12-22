Spreading the Christmas Cheer to Area Animal Shelters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A little of your time this holiday season could be one of the best presents for area pets living in shelters.

Nonprofits that care for our four-legged friends, including Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in Lackawanna County, are getting the word out about the need for volunteers and donations not just during the Christmas season, but throughout the colder months to come.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted this call to action for animals Friday from Griffin Pond near Clarks Summit.

Those who run Griffin Pond say the shelter is a nonprofit organization that does not receive state, local or federal funding.

The place relies 100% on the generosity of the community.

Workers and volunteers at Griffin Pond also explained "Adoptions vs. Fostering" and the items needed this time of year at so many area shelters.

Here's Griffin Pond's Wish List.

In additions to monetary donations, here are some examples of items needed across the board at most shelters:

Non-Clumping Clay Cat Litter

Dry Adult Cat Food without Red Dye

Canned Cat Food

Dry Kitten Chow

Dry Adult Dog Food without Red Dye

Canned Dog Food

To find out what the shelter or rescue in your neighborhood could really use this time of year, your best bet is to look up their website, Facebook page (here's Griffin Pond's page), or even call.

16 To The Rescue

Newswatch 16 also recently launched a segment called "16 To The Rescue." The goal of the series, spearheaded by Newswatch 16's Kerry Brazen, is to help area shelters and rescues find forever homes for some of the animals in their care.

Most of these segments have been focused on dogs, but Newswatch 16 is also open to showcasing cats as well.

If you know of a rescue or shelter dog/cat that should be featured on "16 To The Rescue," contact Newswatch 16's Kerry Brazen directly at Kerry.Brazen@wnep.com.

