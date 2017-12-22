Sharon’s Angels Delivers Gifts to Kids in Need for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA -- Sharon's Angels delivered gifts to children in need Friday.

Every year, Sharon's Angels pack their cars with gifts for children in need in our area.

"We, among ourselves, purchase all the gifts," Sharon's Angels volunteer Tonya Warner said. "Other family members help out also."

This year, their first stop was to a boy named Jaden. They bring him gifts every year.

"It's harder every year to keep it from the kids," Jaden's mother Adrian Politi said. "It's like they're guessing but they're so excited and they just light up when they walk through the door and I love to see that."

Sharon's Angels always picks a number of families to donate to. This year they gave gifts to 13 families. All of the kids are given toys, and their family is given food for their Christmas meal.

"My kids get to have a Christmas," Politi said. "They get to have a Christmas. They know what the real meaning is. It's family and friends and loving one another, but they're kids and they like to have things. So, it's nice that they come and they're so giving with our family."

The organization has been handing out gifts for the last four years. They do so in honor of a loved one who passed away.

"We do this because Sharon loved children and she would want us to do this," Sharon's Angels volunteer Linda Fritzinger said.

Volunteers say giving the gifts makes their entire holiday season.

"It's just so great when you get to see a family and they're just so happy when they get to see you and hug you," Fritzinger said. "It's just a good feeling."