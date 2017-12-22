Mount Carmel Doctor Surrenders Prescription License

MOUNT CARMEL -- The doctor accused of operating a "pill mill" in Northumberland County is no longer prescribing the drugs that got him in trouble.
Just one day after being led out of his Mount Carmel office in handcuffs, Dr. Raymond Kraynak is no longer in custody and allowed to practice medicine. There's one catch: he is not allowed to prescribe controlled substances.
Federal investigators accuse Kraynak of illegally prescribing painkillers to thousands of people from his offices in Shamokin and Mount Carmel.
The United States Attorney calls Kraynak's office a "pill mill." Kraynak is even charged in connection with the deaths of five of his patients.
Federal agents say that between this year and last, Kraynak prescribed the most controlled substances of any doctor in Pennsylvania.
He was soon set to prescribe something else, too. Kraynak was one of three doctors in Northumberland County approved to prescribe medical marijuana.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Kraynak has now been removed from that list.
People in Mount Carmel have mixed feelings about what happened.
"You hear things around town, like, 'yeah, go to him, he'll give you something.' But not on that scale level where people lost their lives," said Patricia Pietrzak.
"That's hard to look past. That's hard to fathom that somebody you've known your whole life could have had a part in that," Ralph Hindmarch said.
Dr. Raymond Kraynak was released from custody Friday morning but still faces the possibility of a trial in federal court.
Choppy (@choppinfirewood)
Lots of people get addicted to the pills very gradually. They don’t get the first script and say…wow can’t wait to get high. They start out maybe taking 3 instead of 2. Figure if 2 takes the edge of the pain off, maybe 3 will make me feel even better. Just like when you take 3 ibuprofen instead of 2 because 2 doesn’t take all the pain away. Opiates are a whole different ball game when you start taking more. Then after taking 3 instead of 2, you get another script, then 3 doesn’t do it anymore. Then you get to a point where you get sick, and not sick like the flu, it’s a whole other level of sick. That’s how a lot of people become addicted to pain pills. Not the first script, but a few later. Then for some the pills get too expensive and they resort to heroin due to the cost. If you want to pretend to be the moral authority by calling people a “junkie”, well then I hope it inflates your ego to where you want it. These are people, they are someone’s son, daughter, mother, father. they are people. Not an exposeable commodity just because you don’t like what they do. Hope you never need compassion or help with YOUR SINS…cause you sin, you make poor decisions just like very other human on the planet. Not all this is meant for you, but for everyone. Just wanted to explain how easy it is to get addicted.
Huggy
Lots of trouble in the skook this holiday. People either going through withdrawl or getting creamed on heroin. Going to be really bad skooks. Prepare for the worst. Think zombie apocalypse but pill heads instead of zombies
Robert
Yea staring intently into their smart phones. New App! Painpal.
Why No Coverage
matt
So I need to show my drivers license to buy some otc sinus meds, but a doctor has to cause 5 deaths before someone stops him? Ok, just making sure I had that straight.
matt
*people, not death*
matt
I have to figure out how to edit my comments.
Huh? What?
Are you drunk or something Matt?
Robert
Can’t catch the people dealing illegal drugs? Who’s trying to get elected on this issue is the question we should be asking. Side effect: May turn to illegal drug dealers because doctors are afraid to treat pain.
Homeless Veteran
Now that my Doctor, who was cleverly assisted by laws enacted by our state and federal governments have taken away my easy fix, has been charged I will have to resort to much more desperate measures. I am not alone and we have experience with communications, small arms and explosives! I will get my meds! I don’t care what happens to you or your family!
Choppy (@choppinfirewood)
You could go to rehab.
warningfakenews
And with this action, there’s another doctor which now has the distinction of being the one who prescribes the most opioids in Pennsylvania, a different doctor who WAS #2. Do we lock that one up, too? How far down the rankings are we going to go? If you have a serious injury, you may wish that we didn’t start down this road. Michael Moore, whom I very seldom agree with, has a point here.
John
This is certainly not fake news and yes, number two now becomes number one however I would like to know how many fewer pills #2 has prescribed. It is not about the number per say, its about the way in which those pills were prescribed. He fed the junkies in a two county area.
warningfakenews
It doesn’t matter what difference there was between this guy and the new #1, the new #1 can be made to sound just as bad or evil as this one with that new title. The bigger picture is that legitimate doctors will now cave to governmental pressure and instead of prescribing what might be best for their patients, they will prescribe what the government says they can without fear of getting in trouble. It’s a slippery slope, and most doctors will dare not go anywhere near the edge.
Pete
Wrong. Doctors will now actually start thinking about alternative options of treatment instead of taking the easy way out and shoving pills down the throats of their patients. It’s not a government conspiracy like all you junkies want to believe.
Andre
Okay… so if you’re a completely normal person and upstanding citizen and part of your community and you get into a car accident and break your neck thus getting prescribed opiates how can you call that person a junkie? If you’re taking something prescribed by a doctor whom is supposed to know what’s good and bad for you why do you get a negative social stigma and such an abrasive, negative connotation ? These drugs affect most people the same way, take them consistently for a month and you’re physically dependant. If you stop taking them YOU WILL get sick. So how does that always fall on the fault of the individual? Doctors are doing their jobs and patients are just following what their doctor tells them. The problem here is the drugs used themselves. Last I heard you don’t get sick and Rob people for pot…
Pete
Andre, this doctor was NOT doing his job. He over prescribes pain medicine without considering alternative forms of treatment. He took shortcuts at the expense of his patients well being. I will admit that he most likely had patients that truly needed pain medication however I have first hand knowledge of people just lying to the doc to get medication to sell without referring the patients to specialists to confirm. He is no different than a heroin dealer. He just has a license to kill.
ElMa
He surrendered his license to prescribe? LMAO!!!!!!!!!!!!!! What a good fella.
Opioid addictions can absolutely be ***enabled*** by bad doctors, etc., but the onus of one’s addiction belongs to the addict, alone. We either choose to use, or we choose not to use, today.
Get a grip softies!
Would you paranoid people rather an opioid epidemic that’s controlled through a doctor or an opioid epidemic with junkies jabbing flat vains and sharing needles in a dark alley or off the back of a pick-up truck? Either way, we WILL have an epidemic for years to come. It’s up to you how you’d like it to unfold. Myself I’d prefer the clean swallow of a clean pill under a doctor’s discretion.
Ohhhh my.......
Kraniak the maniac, gee, did he and Stephanie Tarapchak study the same books? Who says lighting dont strike twice in the same place??? She got her due, now give it to him….
Dr. Death
Lock him up and throw away the key…
Pete
He will have a great deal of free time since his normal pill junkies won’t be frequenting his office anymore.