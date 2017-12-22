Massive Gas Leak in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Gas contractors spent Friday night trying to fix a gas leak in Luzerne County.

According to police, crews were working on a project on Spring Street in Wilkes-Barre around 9 p.m. Friday night when a valve broke causing a massive leak.

Spring Street and many other nearby roads were closed while crews worked to shut off the gas.

Police and fire crews on scene tell WNEP-TV the general public is safe but four co-workers were affected by the fumes. Two of those workers were transported to the hospital following the incident in Luzerne County.