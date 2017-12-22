Last-Minute Holiday Shopping in Lycoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCY TOWNSHIP -- With just a few days until Christmas, the holiday shoppers are out -- that includes Bridgette Button.

"It's the weekend before Christmas, of course, there are going to be a lot of people around. I’m surprised there aren't more,” said Button.

Button drove over an hour from Renovo to get to the Target near Muncy. She plans to shop all day or at least until everything on her Christmas shopping list is checked off.

"I'm shopping for all three of my kids today. Boyfriend, parents, sister-in-law, brother. We got it covered," said Button.

Tammi Westby- Gibson was making her way through the crowds too.

"Very busy, but they have a lot of help in here. Like I said, people are being friendly. They are not grumpy, so hopefully, the grinches stayed home," said Tammi Westby-Gibson.

Newswatch 16 found plenty of last minute shoppers at the Lycoming Mall where there was no shortage of sales.

"50 percent off. 60 percent off. 70 percent off. I mean really really good deals," said Denielle Terrell.

With online orders on their way, Shoppers like Denielle Terrell took a last minute look around the mall. She still wants to buy for.

"My son my husband. We figured we'd go to Sears and see what kind of sales they had left. It's a shame they're closing but they have a lot of good sales right now," said Terrell.

Holiday shoppers haven't missed out on sales here yet. The Sears here in the mall will be open until the end of the year.