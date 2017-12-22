Last-Minute Holiday Shopping in Lycoming County

Posted 4:53 pm, December 22, 2017, by , Updated at 05:48PM, December 22, 2017

MUNCY TOWNSHIP -- With just a few days until Christmas, the holiday shoppers are out -- that includes Bridgette Button.

"It's the weekend before Christmas, of course, there are going to be a lot of people around. I’m surprised there aren't more,” said Button.

Button drove over an hour from Renovo to get to the Target near Muncy. She plans to shop all day or at least until everything on her Christmas shopping list is checked off.

"I'm shopping for all three of my kids today. Boyfriend, parents, sister-in-law, brother. We got it covered," said Button.

Tammi Westby- Gibson was making her way through the crowds too.

"Very busy, but they have a lot of help in here. Like I said, people are being friendly. They are not grumpy, so hopefully, the grinches stayed home," said Tammi Westby-Gibson.

Newswatch 16 found plenty of last minute shoppers at the Lycoming Mall where there was no shortage of sales.

"50 percent off. 60 percent off. 70 percent off. I mean really really good deals," said Denielle Terrell.

With online orders on their way, Shoppers like Denielle Terrell took a last minute look around the mall. She still wants to buy for.

"My son my husband. We figured we'd go to Sears and see what kind of sales they had left. It's a shame they're closing but they have a lot of good sales right now," said Terrell.

Holiday shoppers haven't missed out on sales here yet. The Sears here in the mall will be open until the end of the year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s