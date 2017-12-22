Holiday Travel Gets Underway As Weekend Begins

Posted 8:50 pm, December 22, 2017, by , Updated at 08:05PM, December 22, 2017

MOOSIC -- The mad rush of the holiday travel season gets underway this weekend.

AAA estimates that millions of people across the country will be heading somewhere to celebrate the holidays.

It's that time of the year again: holiday travel time.

With the Christmas weekend looming many folks will be making their way to their holiday destination in some way or another.

At a gas station in Moosic, we found plenty of people already well into their travels.

“We're coming from Canada and we're going home to Virginia,” said Julie Nestor. “We went to go visit some friends and family in Canada, then we're coming back home for Christmas.”

“I'm from Boston, heading to Pittsburgh,” said Alex Roux. “To see my girlfriend's family.”

AAA says 107.3 million people will take to planes, trains, automobiles or other ways of transportation during the year-end holiday.

At the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, international airport families were checking in for flights.

“We're going to Chicago to see our family,” said John Daskovsky from Honesdale, who was traveling with his wife and children.

AAA says the bulk of travelers will go by vehicle, with 97.4 million people hitting the highways.

That's despite gas prices being the highest for this time of year since 2014.

“To my fiancee's, we're having a little Christmas thing at her house,” said John Goodman of Scranton. “She's in upstate New York so we're going to go up there.”

Some were worried about weather conditions.

“I left early to try to beat the storm that was hitting the northeast,” said Roux. “I seem to have done okay so yeah we'll see how it goes.”

Others were just happy to get to see loved ones.

“Yeah, they're excited to see gram and grandpa, aunts and uncles, cousins and all that,” said Daskovsky.

Although gas prices are up AAA anticipates the average gas cost to drop by at least five cents before the end of the year, saving a few pennies for drivers.

