Elderly Couple Told Cops 60 Pounds of Marijuana Was for ‘Christmas Presents’

YORK, Neb. – Nebraska officers arrested a couple in their eighties after finding 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck during a traffic stop, according to the York County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies pulled over 80-year-old Patrick Jiron and 83-year-old Barbara Jiron, both of Clearlake Oaks, California, after they noticed the couples’ vehicle crossing the center line and the driver turning without signaling, according to the York News-Times.
A strong smell of marijuana wafted from the Toyota Tacoma, and, with the help of a police dog, deputies found the roughly $330,000 worth of pot in the pickup, authorities said.
While being questioned, the couple told deputies they were headed to Vermont, and “the marijuana was for Christmas presents,” according to a police report.
Deputies took Patrick and Barbara Jiron into custody on felony charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and no drug stamp, according to the paper.
Rupert Pupkin
I would pay close attention to their driving before you decide marijuana is OK. Must be old hippies who only evolved into old stupid hippies. I think in most places these people would be called drug dealers with that quantity of sh** as Cheech and Chong used to call it. Maybe it was Cheech and Chong.
Smokey the Dopey
WOW! Reefer reefer cannabis keeper!, I wonder if their Christmas tree has a bright green color and 7 leaves per branch!! 80 years old cross country weed run, lol. That’s awesome
Wanna wanna
Must have been some dyn-o-mite s**t @ $550 an o.z.
ElMa
WEEEEHAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!! Someone get a load of Doritos and Pepsi, and we can all sit around, smoke some weed, and watch some Mystery Science Theater: 3000!!! Oh, nuts………I forgot. Weed isn’t halal (sad face)
Stinky
F these pigs! Weed should be legal
warningfakenews
Bad, bad evil weed, unless the government is getting their cut of the action, then it’s virtuous.
yeeees!
omg i bet their christmas dinners are a freakin hoot! stupid us, just having normal boring dinner. i better call my grandma and tell her to get shopping!
CHRISTMASBUD
Now I want to be on that Christmas list !!!!
Lloyd Schmucatelli
California. What do you expect?