Dreaming of Holiday Millions

SHAVERTOWN -- Two large lottery jackpots are up for grabs this weekend and Newswatch 16 found that folks in the area are hoping for an extra-special Christmas.

Winning hundreds of millions of dollars is what’s on people’s minds as they line up to purchase lottery tickets. It’s a Lifesaver Sunoco in Shavertown says it has been especially busy on Friday.

“For the Power Ball throughout the day we probably sold over 100 tickets and the Mega Millions is the same thing,’ says store manager Scott Sevison.

The $300 million Powerball jackpot and the more than $250 million Mega Millions jackpot are not the only reasons lottery sales are on the up. Folks are also buying tickets as Christmas presents.

While some would be naughty with their winnings, the folks Newswatch 16 spoke with today would fall on Santa’s nice list.

William Silvia of East Stroudsburg said he would give half of his winnings away.

“I would give $100 million away to half-way houses, you know, for the drug epidemic that`s going on,” he told Newswatch 16.

If you`re feeling lucky you have until 10:45 p.m. Friday to purchase a Mega Millions ticket, or Saturday at the same time for a Powerball ticket.

