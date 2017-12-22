× Deadly Crash in Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — The driver of a car involved in a deadly crash Thursday in Monroe County is now locked up.

John Teague, 37, of East Stroudsburg, is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when two vehicles collided on Milford Road near Marshalls Creek.

The driver of the other car was killed and his passenger was injured.

Two children and a woman in Teague’s vehicle were also hurt and taken to the hospital.