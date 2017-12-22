Deadly Crash in Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — The driver of a car involved in a deadly crash Thursday in Monroe County is now locked up.
John Teague, 37, of East Stroudsburg, is charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when two vehicles collided on Milford Road near Marshalls Creek.
The driver of the other car was killed and his passenger was injured.
Two children and a woman in Teague’s vehicle were also hurt and taken to the hospital.
41.064841 -75.058267