Body of Missing Man Found at Lake Silkworth

LAKE SILKWORTH -- The body of a man missing since last month was found Friday morning in Lake Silkworth, according to investigators at the scene.

Adam Lutz, 22, of Nanticoke, went missing early in November near Lake Silkworth after he went driving with a friend, according to state police. Lutz pulled over, got out of the car, and no one has seen him since.

Friends and family watched as this search that lasted more than a month finally came to a close.

"It's a bittersweet moment for them. Today was Adam's birthday actually, so near to Christmas and on his birthday, it's a bittersweet thing for them," said Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Zola.

It took a specially trained state police team 15 minutes to find Lutz using advanced sonar and an underwater camera.

"It's been a long and diligent search. We've used a lot of searchers at this point but we just didn't give up," said Lt. Gary Vogue, Pennsylvania State Police.

Search crews used K-9 teams and dive crews in the hopes of finding him.

Jeff Henry owns a nearby restaurant and has seen every search play out.

"Well, it's been a long time coming. I'm glad they recovered the body today. Hopefully, it brings some closure to the family," Henry said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The D.A. says this is still under investigation.