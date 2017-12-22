Alcohol Level in Air at College Party Registers on Breathalyzer

Posted 9:06 pm, December 22, 2017

BETHESDA, Md. — Police in Maryland say there was so much alcohol being consumed at a fraternity party that the air inside the off-campus home registered a .01 on a breathalyzer, according to WJLA.

Montgomery County Police told WJLA around 70 people, predominantly American University students, were at the party when police knocked on the front door. The windows were covered with insulation and trash bags and liquor bottles littered the floor, according to police.

Court documents state the home registered a .01 on at least one police Breathalyzer.

Six people told police they live at the home. All 6 men face multiple charges related to allowing underage possession of alcohol.

