Williamsport Officers Get Lifesaving Gift

WILLIAMSPORT -- Police in Williamsport received an early Christmas present that could save their life one day. A doctor in Lycoming County is behind the effort.

Dr. Matthew Messa carried his gift into the Williamsport Police Department Thursday.

"One for every department member, so it should be 50," he said.

"It does it does feel like a Christmas gift. It's exciting. it's something that seems so small, but to us, it's a huge thing. It's life-saving, you can't beat that," said Patrol Officer Clinton Gardner.

That tiny lifesaving gift fits on an officer's belt around the waist. It's a tourniquet holder.

Now, thanks to Dr. Messa, each officer will be able to carry a tourniquet with them while on duty.

"There was no hesitation. He said no fundraiser. I will buy them. Cut the check. Let me know what you need. I will get them," said Williamsport Police Capt. Jody Miller.

A physician at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport, Dr. Messa will be helping to train police officers on lifesaving equipment.

"I wasn't really wanting them to get into the training until they had the devices on them," he said.

in November, an officer in Williamsport was shot in the arm while on duty. It happened on the same day a state police officer who was shot likely saved his own life after applying a tourniquet on himself.

Williamsport police carry tourniquets in their vehicles. Capt. Miller knows that's not enough.

"if they run out of the car and they get injured once they get out of the patrol car, or they run into the scene where there is a civilian with an injury, they would have to retreat back to the car to get that item. It has to go with the officer," Miller said.

"Having that on my belt is a lot more reassuring rather than having to run who knows how far just to retrieve it," Officer Gardner said.

The officer who was shot in Williamsport is doing well and is back on duty.