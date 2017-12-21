WBS Penguins Winger Christian Thomas Spending Time In Switzerland During The Holidays In The Spengler Cup

Posted 6:10 pm, December 21, 2017

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins winger Christian Thomas is heading to Switzerland this coming weekend to spend about a week playing for Team Canada in the Spengler Cup. This is his 4th tournament in hopes of making the Olympic Team for Team Canada in the upcoming Winter Olympic Games. The Pittsburgh Penguins organization has allowed Thomas to leave the team each time there is a new tournament.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

