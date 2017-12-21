Two Charged for Vandalism Spree in Northumberland County

COAL TOWNSHIP -- Police have charged two with a vandalism spree in Northumberland County.
Officers say Austin Keiser, 19, of Coal Township and a 17-year-old boy from Shamokin smashed the windows of 19 vehicles.
The vandalism spree stretched across the Ranshaw and Springfield sections of Coal Township November 30th and December 1st.
Police in Mount Carmel also cited the pair for shooting out a window of a van.
40.792671 -76.564061
3 comments
Jd
Channel 16, how about a follow up on this story and please do let us know how it turns out as I don’t believe anyone will see a dime in restitution!
BERRIOS
all heck is breaking lose in norry. and i thought the skook was the armpit of america.
Carl
they need to make restitution to everyone they damaged property of.