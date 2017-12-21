Two Charged for Vandalism Spree in Northumberland County

COAL TOWNSHIP -- Police have charged two with a vandalism spree in Northumberland County.

Officers say Austin Keiser, 19, of Coal Township and a 17-year-old boy from Shamokin smashed the windows of 19 vehicles.

The vandalism spree stretched across the Ranshaw and Springfield sections of Coal Township November 30th and December 1st.

Police in Mount Carmel also cited the pair for shooting out a window of a van.

3 comments