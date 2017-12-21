Thief Turns Herself In, Says She Robbed Restaurant for Drug Money

Posted 4:35 pm, December 21, 2017, by , Updated at 04:32PM, December 21, 2017

HONESDALE -- Police have arrested a woman in connection with a robbery at a restaurant in Wayne County.

The robbery, which happened on Monday,  occurred at China Castle on Main Street in Honesdale when the thief showed a gun to an employee and took off with some cash.

According to police, Kelly Branning, 29, of Hawley, confessed to the crime after turning herself in.

Branning told police she was drunk and looking for money to buy drugs.

Branning has been charged with robbery, theft and other related charges in Wayne County.

11 comments

  • 🤔

    It’s sad that this is what happened. Kelly is a very nice person but went off the straight path. I agree she needs rehab bit also needs to be punished for what she did. Will be praying for her and her family.

    Reply Report comment
  • Archie Bean

    Hello fellow net-citizens, it’s your friend Archie Bean here. This senseless violence against Asian minorities could have been prevented if our government had banned all guns! There’s no way a criminal would attempt to commit a crime with out one, they wouldn’t use a knife, a baseball bat or any other item capable of inflicting harm. Its so simple, no guns = no crime. I wish these people in NEPA could get that through their thick heads. The second amendment needs to be abolished, giving guns to our bureaucratic government and over-zealous police state that will fire five rounds from his assault-rifle into the back of a drunk man crawling towards them. We need to protect the American citizens from themselves! Think of the children! If banning guns saves one life than it would be worth it!

    Reply Report comment