Thief Turns Herself In, Says She Robbed Restaurant for Drug Money

HONESDALE -- Police have arrested a woman in connection with a robbery at a restaurant in Wayne County.

The robbery, which happened on Monday, occurred at China Castle on Main Street in Honesdale when the thief showed a gun to an employee and took off with some cash.

According to police, Kelly Branning, 29, of Hawley, confessed to the crime after turning herself in.

Branning told police she was drunk and looking for money to buy drugs.

Branning has been charged with robbery, theft and other related charges in Wayne County.