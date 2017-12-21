Stolen Nativity Scene Decorations Returned

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN -- A stolen sheep has been returned to its rightful place, a holiday display, in Schuylkill County.

The figure, which is worth about $400 was taken from the nativity scene outside Lori's Angels in Schuylkill Haven.

Wednesday night, someone spotted it outside the home care company.

After the sheep was stolen, the business owner decided to move the display to nearby Saint Ambrose School in Schuylkill County.

