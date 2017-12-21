Shop Local Event in Middle Smithfield Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP -- Middle Smithfield Township in Monroe County is hosting a "Shop Local" event that includes several businesses.

Still looking for the perfect Christmas gift? If you live in Middle Smithfield Township, Mount Diana's Soap and Tea Shop might be a good place to check out.

"We have more than 55 varieties of handmade soup," Mount Diana owner Diana Kersey said. "I made it. We also have loose leaf tea."

Her shop on Route 209 is just one of about 50 businesses participating in the township's shop local event. The event is only open to people who live in the township. The township sent out a newsletter right before the holidays with a coupon inside. All the shopper has to do is activate the card and they can start getting deals at all the listed businesses.

"It's important to shop locally, because dollars spent locally, stay locally," Middle Smithfield Township Economic Development Manager Patrice Dume said. "It brings a sense of community. You have the business owners -- they'll know your name. You'll see your neighbors. You'll save on gas. You'll save on time."

Little Home Boutique is another business that decided to participate. They did so even though they are closing at the end of the month. The owner, Ilene Kontur, said the "Shop Local" event helped draw people to her store just in time before it closes.

"The little businesses that we can shop in where we can save money, it's important to the community," Kontur said. "So, there's nothing wrong with shop local. You just want to be in the community and shop where you live."

The "Shop Local" event ends on January 2 for the locals in Middle Smithfield Township. To learn more, visit the event's website.