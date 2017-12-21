Scranton School District Getting Additional $2 Million, Budget Issues Still Concerning

Posted 6:35 pm, December 21, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- Some good news from the state for the financially troubled Scranton School District.

Scranton's schools are getting an additional $2 million from Harrisburg.

The funds are needed. Scranton has a $19 million budget shortfall.

The district is considering laying off nearly 90 teachers and staff.

Pennsylvania's Auditor General has been highly critical of the district and Scranton is on the State Department of Education's financial watch status.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

5 comments