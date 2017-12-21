Scranton School District Getting Additional $2 Million, Budget Issues Still Concerning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Some good news from the state for the financially troubled Scranton School District.

Scranton's schools are getting an additional $2 million from Harrisburg.

The funds are needed. Scranton has a $19 million budget shortfall.

The district is considering laying off nearly 90 teachers and staff.

Pennsylvania's Auditor General has been highly critical of the district and Scranton is on the State Department of Education's financial watch status.