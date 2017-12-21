Scranton School District Getting Additional $2 Million, Budget Issues Still Concerning

SCRANTON -- Some good news from the state for the financially troubled Scranton School District.
Scranton's schools are getting an additional $2 million from Harrisburg.
The funds are needed. Scranton has a $19 million budget shortfall.
The district is considering laying off nearly 90 teachers and staff.
Pennsylvania's Auditor General has been highly critical of the district and Scranton is on the State Department of Education's financial watch status.
seen it all
Rewarded for improper conduct !! Amazing , So those who did it properly get less .
Scranton's Screwed
It’s like throwing cheese at the rats on the titanic as it sinks.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Hahaha. I love it!
Carl
well now they are only 17 mil short…that really helps
i quit..
THROW MORE MONEY AT THE CROOKS’ THAT WILL FIX IT. CROOKS IN HARRISBURG HELPING CROOKS IN SCRANTON.