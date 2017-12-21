Row Home Fire in Schuylkill County Caused by Cooking Incident

SHENANDOAH -- A fire that damaged a row home in Schuylkill County now has a cause.
According to the fire marshal, the flames were sparked by cooking which was left unattended.
The fire in Shenandoah broke out around 5 p.m. on Wednesday along South Jardin Street.
No one was injured in that fire in Schuylkill County.
40.817871 -76.201953
2 comments
warningfakenews
Making boilo?
BERRIOS
not an arson rare for shenandoah pa. The 462 fire companies must of did good, those row homes usually go up fast and end up in splinters.