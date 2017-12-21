Row Home Fire in Schuylkill County Caused by Cooking Incident

Posted 8:26 pm, December 21, 2017, by , Updated at 08:25PM, December 21, 2017

SHENANDOAH -- A fire that damaged a row home in Schuylkill County now has a cause.

According to the fire marshal, the flames were sparked by cooking which was left unattended.

The fire in Shenandoah broke out around 5 p.m. on Wednesday along South Jardin Street.

No one was injured in that fire in Schuylkill County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

2 comments