NASCAR Team Owner Richard Childress Shoots at Masked Burglars
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Richard Childress, owner of Richard Childress Racing, fired shots at three people who were attempting to break into his home, according to WGHP.
On Sunday night, Childress heard a crash at a door on the lower level of his home, according to authorities.
Childress armed himself with a handgun and went to investigate. He fired shots at three suspects, the sheriff’s office said.
A window glass beside a door knob on the lower level of the residence was broken and the alarm was activated, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities said items of evidence have been collected for DNA.
None of the suspects are believed to have been injured during the incident.
Due to the N.C. Castle Doctrine, a person has the right to defend themselves against this type of intrusion.
Childress told authorities that he felt that “the only reason he and his wife were here today was because of God and the Second Amendment,” the release said.
Childress has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved.
Archie would have rather seen this man and his wife brutally beaten then murdered than have them able to defend themselves with a firearm. How about it Archie, no reason for the common man, right? I’m buying myself another 1911 for Christmas, just because it bugs the hell out of people like you.
Archie Bean
Hello, this is Archie Bean again; here’s another example of why guns are dangerous and the second amendment is outdated rubbish. If we had just passed even more legislation restricting the rights of responsible gun owners and told the bad guys not to have guns then none of this would have happened. Its well past time to enact laws that strip us of all of our rights to defend our selves and put faith in the government and the police state to keep us safe.
Your parody and sarcasm is lost on some.
He should have waited for them to get inside before he started shooting.