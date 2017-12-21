Michael Leighton The Newest Goalie In Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Adds Depth To The Penguins

Posted 6:38 pm, December 21, 2017, by

Michael Leighton made his first official practice on Wednesday at the Toyota Sports Complex in Wilkes-Barre Township with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins AHL Hockey team. Leighton is 36 and is the all-time shutout leader with 50 shutouts in his AHL Career. He comes over to the Pittsburgh organization in a trade with Arizona.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

