Man Gets Ticket for Putting Christmas Lights on Car

BEAUFORT, S.C. – A man in South Carolina made his way onto the naughty list after he put Christmas lights on his car.
Brandon Wooden has been decorating his vehicle with lights for the past five years. He strings them up and tapes them all over his vehicle.
But, this season, he received a ticket for “improper lighting of a vehicle,” according to WJCL. Beaufort police said it’s a safety hazard and against the law.
Wooden had to pay about $230. He says he decorates the car for the community, not for himself. In fact, some people in town even raised money to help him pay the fine.
“I just like to see people’s reactions, spread a little love, joy – I call it spread the glow. People usually follow me for a few miles, videotape me, Snapchat, stop me and tell me to pull over on the side of the road to take a picture,” Wooden told WJCL.
8 comments
Fredric
The point is the citation was written by some cop academy rerun who could make the grade.
The lights were obviously powered and controlled by an energy source within the vehicle. Tell the driver to turn off lights while the revenue agent with the super shine on his boots issues a WARNING.
GoofOnTheRoof (@GoofOnTheRoof)
Some people are just plain mean.
ARCHIE BEAN IS AN IDIOT
Imagine the officer was an atheist.
Warren Searfoss
and what does that have to do with anything… … use your brain… one it is bright.. two it is a distraction
Fredric
Javhol!!
Fredric
Alarm! Alarm!! The Grinch thinks he has stolen Christmas.
Thank goodness no Pennsylvania judge, magistrate or law enforcement officer would handle the situation like this. Or would they?
Liam G
Yes, they would. Anything other than white/yellow up front, or red to the back is technically against the vehicle code, and tickets have been written for Christmas lights on cars. Sad. but true.
warningfakenews
Revenue agents for the government. Any plausible violation is game.
Reward officers who honor their oath, discharge those who don’t.