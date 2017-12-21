Home for the Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- As the holidays approach, more families are welcoming their loved ones home from military service.

Bernadine and Robert Haas were waiting for their daughter Candice to return home at the airport Thursday morning.

Their daughter has been in basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. They were so anxious for her return home that they were tracking her flight on a smartphone app.

They're especially proud of Candice because of her rank as a Combat Engineer.

"It's a combat position that's newly open to women. So, she's kind of blazing the trail for others and I'm very proud of her,” says her mother.

Candice's mother told Newswatch 16 she hasn't been in completely out of touch while her daughter's been in training. She has been able to keep tabs on her through the fort's Facebook page. Pictures of her at camp have been available for her to see online.

Candice said that it feels good to be home and that she can’t wait to see her dog.

The Haas’ were not the only ones waiting for servicemen to come home.

Melanie Giehll was also waiting for her son. She says Christmas will be extra special this year.

"It's going to be a bigger celebration than ever since he's home he's been away so long and we can't wait to see him,” she said.

When asked what they wanted for Christmas, the military members said they just wanted to spend time with loved ones… and a few other necessities.

James Lee of Scranton said he might like a good pair of boots to keep his feet dry. His mother said she thinks Santa would be able to manage that.