Former Northumberland County Judge Sentenced Following DUI Charges

SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP-- A former Northumberland County Judge was sentenced Thursday on DUI charges.
Anthony Rosini was charged with a DUI in April following a traffic stop.
Rosini was entered into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. If Rosini successfully completes the A.R.D program, his record will be expunged.
Rosini will also face a 60-day suspension of his license following the sentencing.
Rosini served as a Northumberland County judge from July 2014 to January 2016. He also served for more than 18 years as district attorney in Northumberland County from January 1996 to June 2014.
40.839418 -76.618166
7 comments
BERRIOS
should of got a cell with doc kranyak
i quit..
EVERYONE I KNOW GOT ONE YEAR SUSPENSION. –“JUST SAYING”
Pete
60 day suspension is the law for first offense. The one year suspension is for refusals or multiple offenses. Just sayin!
Glorious
Northumberland doctors and lawyers making a strong finish to the year.
Strange county
I’m very surprised the arresting officer hasn’t come up missing yet. That’s how they roll in that thar Northumberland county.
Just wondering...
No litter brigade? Why not?
Jenson
Da and a judge…. I’m surprised he was even arrested