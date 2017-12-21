Former Northumberland County Judge Sentenced Following DUI Charges

Posted 9:28 pm, December 21, 2017, by , Updated at 09:26PM, December 21, 2017

SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP-- A former Northumberland County Judge was sentenced Thursday on DUI charges.

Anthony Rosini was charged with a DUI in April following a traffic stop.

Rosini was entered into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program. If Rosini successfully completes the A.R.D program, his record will be expunged.

Rosini will also face a 60-day suspension of his license following the sentencing.

Rosini served as a Northumberland County judge from July 2014 to January 2016. He also served for more than 18 years as district attorney in Northumberland County from January 1996 to June 2014.

